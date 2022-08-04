Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $521,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

