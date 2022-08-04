Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Surface Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Trading Up 4.8 %

SURF opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

