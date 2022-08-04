Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after buying an additional 108,968 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.