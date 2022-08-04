Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

