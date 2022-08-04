Private Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

