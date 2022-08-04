Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,131 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group Profile



Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

