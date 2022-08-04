Private Management Group Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 822,090 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 145,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

