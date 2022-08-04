Private Management Group Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.60.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

