Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $106.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,786,750.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

