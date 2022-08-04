Proem Advisors LLC Invests $5.44 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000. Bill.com makes up approximately 16.3% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bill.com by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL traded down $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $138.13. 16,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,575. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.05.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

