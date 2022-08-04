Proem Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Proem Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 2.6% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.47.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.62. 189,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.