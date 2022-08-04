Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.9 %

WMT stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.29. The firm has a market cap of $350.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

