Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,387 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.