Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1,123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

