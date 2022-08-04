Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.