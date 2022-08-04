Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,671 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.42. 23,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,374. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.43.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
