Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 2,215 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 313,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,850,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

