ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,777. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $849.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,975 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProPetro by 47.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 197.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

