Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Up 0.6%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.