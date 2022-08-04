ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.6% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20.

