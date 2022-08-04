Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 2,172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.6 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PROSF remained flat at $63.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

