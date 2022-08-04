Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 8,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,234. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 146.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

