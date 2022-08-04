Prudent Investors Network Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prudent Investors Network lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,949 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 10.9% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prudent Investors Network owned about 2.74% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 2,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,187. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

