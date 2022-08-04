Prudent Investors Network Sells 1,200 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudent Investors Network cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,069 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for about 1.0% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in HP were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in HP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.68. 45,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,924,631. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

