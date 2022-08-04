PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Trading Up 1%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

