PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Announces Dividend of $0.69

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6916 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
PIFMY stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $24.45.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
