Public Index Network Trading Up 8.1% This Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $274,561.99 and approximately $43.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00643660 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016401 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035368 BTC.
Public Index Network Coin Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
