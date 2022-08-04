Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock worth $2,120,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

