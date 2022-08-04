Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Pulmonx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Trading Up 3.4 %

LUNG stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Pulmonx by 26.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 456,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 95,048 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in Pulmonx by 66.0% during the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 410,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 163,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pulmonx by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

