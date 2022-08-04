PUTinCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $440.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $440.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,615.84 or 0.99970977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00045669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028348 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001392 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

