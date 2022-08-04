Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PIM remained flat at $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

