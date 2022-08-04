Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,522 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.86% of Univest Financial worth $46,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of UVSP opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

