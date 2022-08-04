Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 501,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 131,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.08. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

