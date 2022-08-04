Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $34.51 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of WSFS Financial worth $34,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

