Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 20,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.