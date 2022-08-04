Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 116,547 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,547 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.32% of Varex Imaging worth $28,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after buying an additional 325,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $117,782.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VREX opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $870.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

