Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $608.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $601.43 and a 200-day moving average of $635.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.15.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

