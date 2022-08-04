Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,185,000 after acquiring an additional 143,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ABC opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

