Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.9% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 114.3% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MRK opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.