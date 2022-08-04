Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFR. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

