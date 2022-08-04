Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

