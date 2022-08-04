Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Addus HomeCare in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer currently has a “Maintains” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.5 %

ADUS stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $344,102. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.