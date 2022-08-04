Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.