Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

LECO stock opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Stories

