Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Issued By KeyCorp

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

