Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Increased by Analyst

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

BFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Bread Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.07%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.