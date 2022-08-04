Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 234,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $6,287,115.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,437,135 shares in the company, valued at $92,287,074.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

