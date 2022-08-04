Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Rambus Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Rambus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Rambus’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Rambus Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Rambus stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.
