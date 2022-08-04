Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 72,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 269,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

