Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.19.

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.02 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 579,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,918,925,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

